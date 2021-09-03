Recently Mate 1.26 released and most of the users curious about tweaks and change their mate desktop environment look with some beautiful themes so in this post we are going to cover top 5 Linux themes for Mate Desktop Environment

Awesome top 5 Linux Themes For MATE Desktop Environment :

1) Adapta

Adapta is a beautiful material design based theme, Adapta can be the best choice for your Linux distro. As one of the best mate themes for Linux, it is supported by Unity, Gnome, Budgie-Desktop, XFCE4, and also Cinnamon

2) Canta theme

Canta is a beautiful flat Material Design theme for GTK 3, GTK 2 and Gnome-Shell. It can be used in Mate desktop environment along with other environment like Gnome, Unity, Budgie, Pantheon, XFCE, etc.

3) Ambiance & Radiance Flat

Ambiance & Radiance Flat is a modern theme. It supports Mate, Cinnamon, Gnome Shell, Gnome Classic, Xfce, LXDE, Unity, OpenBox etc

4) OS Catalina

OS catalina for macos look lovers, OS catalina born as a fork of “Mojave CT” and find the best imitation of macos catalina.

in this new version all elements in png format have been removed, in order to provide a superior quality to that of “Mojave CT”.

In addition to the deletion of the png icons, the structure of the directories has also been changed, this time based on the structure of “Papiros icons”, with this I hope a greater compatibility with all the Desktop’s of gnu / linux.

Also as part of the search for the compatibility, all the icons are created to work in all the desktop, without shadows due to blur, or cuts, which cause incompatibility with KDE PLASMA.

5) Numix Theme

Numix is a default theme in Antergos operating system which is based on Arch Linux. Numix is a modern flat theme with a combination of light and dark elements. It can be integrated with mate desktop environment.